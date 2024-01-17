IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Bengaluru Traffic Police Issue Advisory for Today, Check Details Here

As Bengaluru gears up for the third and final T20I between India and Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the local traffic authorities are taking steps to manage the expected increase in traffic around the venue. To prevent congestion, the Bengaluru (East) Traffic Police has issued an advisory, suggesting alternative routes and parking arrangements.

Shared on the official social media handle of the concerned authority, the advisory states, "In view of the 3rd T-20 International Cricket match on 17/01/2024 from 2.00 pm to 11.30 pm at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, traffic arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth flow of traffic."

According to the advisory, it has been clarified that parking vehicles of any kind is restricted on roads surrounding the venue, including Cubbon Rd, Queens Rd, Vittal Malya Rd, Raj Bhavan Rd, Central St. Rd., Nrupathunga Rd, Museum Rd, Kasturiba Rd, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Rd (near Vidhana Soudha), and Lavelle Rd. To address the limited parking space available, the traffic police have made special arrangements for a "Pay & Park" facility. Designated parking spots include Kings Road, UB City Mall's parking lot, and BMTC Bus Stand in Shivajinagar (1st floor).

The notification covers travel, parking, commute, and other necessary pointers to keep in mind while attending the game. To avoid parking hassles, the best option is to use public transport, with the most preferred mode being Namma Bengaluru Metro. The Purple Line's Cubbon Park Metro Station allows direct access to the venue from Gate B.