IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s: India Wins Toss, Elects to Bat First Against Afghanistan; Kuldeep Yadav Replaces Siraj in Playing XI

IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: India won the toss and elected to bat in their crucial Super 8 Group 1 match against Afghanistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval on Thursday, June 20. In the Indian playing XI, Kuldeep Yadav has replaced Mohammed Siraj. Meanwhile, Afghanistan has made a change in their lineup as well, with Hazratullah replacing Kareem Jannat.

"Looks alright at this moment, looks a good track. No grass on the pitch, I guess it will get slower. It's better than New York. We have to adapt to the conditions quickly. We have been here for a couple of days, we have played a lot of cricket. It's about understanding what we need to do in conditions like these. It's an early start. Usually start in the evening elsewhere. We enjoy playing here. We have made one change, Kuldeep comes in for Siraj, Rohit Sharma said during the toss.

"We would have liked to bat first. It's more about how you play the game in T20s. Happy with our preparations and how things have gone. We are facing good teams, need to control our emotions and play our natural game. It does help getting used to the conditions. We have to play good cricket. We have one change, Karim Janat is not playing, Zazai comes in," Rashid Khan said.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi