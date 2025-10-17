IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Young Fan Overjoyed After Receiving Virat Kohli’s Autograph, Video Goes Viral

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match: Virat Kohli, India’s former captain and cricket superstar, thrilled fans during a practice session ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia. Kohli trained with the Indian team on Thursday, October 16, ahead of the series beginning October 19. After the session, Kohli spent time signing autographs. A video showing a young fan leaping with joy after receiving Kohli’s autograph has gone viral, capturing the excitement of meeting the batting legend.

This kid is representing reaction of everyone of us on meeting Virat Kohli❤️🥺 pic.twitter.com/9lYVfuVgQS — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) October 16, 2025

Kohli is returning to international cricket after a seven-month break. He last played in the Champions Trophy final in March. During Thursday’s practice, both Kohli and Rohit Sharma batted for nearly 30 minutes each and appeared in sharp form. Rohit was later seen in discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Brace yourselves…they’re 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙄𝙣 𝘽𝙡𝙪𝙚𝙨 🔥



Rohit Sharma 🤝 Virat Kohli



🎥 Watch on loop as the duo gears up for #AUSvIND 💪 #TeamIndia | @ImRo45 | @imVkohlipic.twitter.com/u99yHyFfwJ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2025

Both players retired from Test cricket earlier this year and concluded their T20I careers after India’s World Cup win in Barbados last year.