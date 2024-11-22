IND vs AUS 1st Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: India Win Toss, Elect to Bat First; Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana Debut

India won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in the first test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday, November 22. Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy have been presented their maiden Test caps by Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli respectively. On the other hand, opener Nathan McSweeney, who led Australia A in tour games against India A, made his Test debut for Australia.

India Squad: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah(captain), Mohammed Siraj.

Australia Squad: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

The five-match Test series is pivotal for both teams, with significant implications for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings. India, currently second on the WTC table, faces a formidable challenge. To secure a spot in the WTC final, they must clinch four out of the five Tests—a daunting task, especially on Australian soil. The series opener at Perth's Optus Stadium adds to the intrigue, as Australia boasts an unbeaten record at this venue.

Compounding India's challenges, captain Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the first Test due to personal reasons, and opener Shubman Gill has been sidelined with a thumb injury. In their absence, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will lead the side, with seasoned campaigner Virat Kohli anchoring a batting lineup infused with youthful talent eager to make their mark.

Despite a recent 3-0 series loss to New Zealand, India remain optimistic. The team is determined to reverse their fortunes and draw inspiration from their previous successes Down Under. The blend of experience and fresh energy could be the catalyst they need to challenge Australia's dominance.

Australia, perched atop the WTC standings, enters the series with confidence. Although they haven't played a Test in over six months, their formidable record at the Optus Stadium and the prospect of a subsequent series against Sri Lanka keep them focused. To secure their place in the WTC final, Australia needs four wins from their remaining seven matches. The team is keen to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having lost the last two home series to India.

Jasprit Bumrah said, "We are going to bat first. It looks like a good wicket, and we’ll need to adapt to the conditions and put a solid total on the board.Our preparation for this Test match has been excellent. We also had a good experience playing at the WACA recently.We played a Test here in 2018, so we know what to expect. The pitch tends to get quicker as the game progresses. Nitish Kumar Reddy makes his debut as a fast-bowling all-rounder. We have four fast bowlers in the lineup, along with Washi."

Pat Cummins said, "Yeah, that's right. It was a 50-50 decision. The sun hasn't been out much, so it's fine. Any format between these two sides is always fiercely competitive. Test matches, in particular, are even more intense and closely contested. Nathan McSweeney makes his Test debut today and will bat at the top of the order. The rest of the team remains unchanged."