IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024: Jasprit Bumrah Bags Six Wickets As Australia All Out for 445 in First Innings on Day 3

Australia were all out for 445 in their first innings on day three of the third Test against India on Monday, December 16 in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Resuming at their overnight score of 405 for seven, the hosts added 40 runs to post a formidable total.

Alex Carey (70) continued to frustrate India after twin hundreds by Travis Head and Steve Smith on the second day. Carey brought up his fifty off 53 balls as he swept a delivery to the fine-leg boundary. For India, the great Jasprit Bumrah (6/76) had Mitchell Starc caught behind for the day's first wicket. This was Bumrah's 50th wicket in Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah Completed 50 Test Wickets in 10 Matches in Australia

Milestone Alert - Jasprit Bumrah has now completed 50 Test wickets in 10 matches in Australia 🫡🫡



He has a highly impressive average of 17.82#AUSvIND | @Jaspritbumrah93pic.twitter.com/MfAZ9iUcq4 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2024

Mohammed Siraj castled Nathan Lyon before Akash Deep had Carey caught at deep mid-wicket to end Australia's innings. On Sunday, Travis Head (152) and Steve Smith (101) scored contrasting centuries to take Australia to a formidable total.