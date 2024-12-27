IND vs AUS, 4th Test: India Reach 164/5 at Stumps on Day 2, Trail Australia by 310 Runs

India reached 164 for five at stumps on day two, trailing Australia by 310 runs in the fourth Test. Skipper Rohit Sharma fell early for 3, continuing his struggles with the bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli then formed a solid partnership, adding 102 runs. Jaiswal was run out after a mix-up with Kohli, who was dismissed the next over, caught behind for 36.

Earlier, Australia were all out after lunch for 474. Steve Smith scored his 34th Test century, contributing a vital 140 runs. Resuming at 311 for six, Australia added 163 runs to their total on the second day.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah took 4 for 99 and Ravindra Jadeja claimed 3 for 78. Akash Deep also picked up two wickets for 94 runs.

Brief scores: Australia 1st innings: 474 all out in 122.4 overs (Steve Smith 140, Marnus Labuschagne 72, Sam Konstas 60; Jasprit Bumrah 4/99, Ravindra Jadeja 3/78) India 1st innings: 164/5 in 46 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 82, Virat Kohli 36; Pat Cummins 2/57, Scott Boland 2/24)