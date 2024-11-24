IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 1st Test, Day 3: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits His Fourth Test Century; India Lead by Over 250 Runs In Perth

Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased brilliance by smashing his maiden Test century in Australia with a six off Josh Hazlewood, marking his fourth Test hundred overall. His composed innings, combined with KL Rahul's elegant 77, put India in a commanding position with a 255-run lead in the first Test at Perth.

The duo's unbroken opening stand against a challenging Australian bowling attack guided India to 172 without loss at stumps on day two. This came after a sensational performance by India's bowlers, who bundled out Australia for a mere 104. Jasprit Bumrah led the charge with outstanding figures of 5-30, while Harshit Rana provided crucial support with 3-48. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood offered some resistance but couldn't prevent the collapse.

Jaiswal, rebounding from a first-innings duck, played with maturity and confidence. He reached his ninth Test fifty and capitalized on a dropped chance, while Rahul brought up his 16th half-century, narrowly avoiding a run-out scare. As their innings progressed, both batters grew more assertive, dispatching loose deliveries with ease and keeping the pressure on the Australian bowlers. With a solid lead and two days of play remaining, India holds a firm grip on the match.