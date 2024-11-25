IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 1st Test, Day 4; India Win Perth Test By 295 Runs; Take 1-0 Lead In Series

India defeated Australia by 295 runs at the Gabba in the first Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth. Chasing the mammoth target of 534, Australia kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. For India, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets each well supported by Washington Sundar Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy For Australia, Travis Head was the star player as he scored 89 runs. Apart from him, Mitchell Marsh scored 47 while Alex Carey scored 36. With this win, India have taken 1-0 lead in the five-match series.



India have had some historic wins in the past but this win has to be up on the list too. There was no Rohit, no Gill, no Jadeja, no Ashwin, no Shami. As many as four debutants and Virat Kohli wasn't in the runs to add more worry to the inexperienced batting lineup. And they were coming off a humiliating 0-3 loss to New Zealand at home too. For Australia, Travis Head was the star player as he scored 89 runs. Apart from him, Mitchell Marsh scored 47 while Alex Carey scored 36. Earlier, Jaiswal scored 161 while Kohli brought up his memorable 30th Test ton. With this win, India have taken 1-0 lead in the five-match series.