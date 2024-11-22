IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 1st Test, Day One Highlights: India’s Bowlers Shine After Batting Debacle; Australia 67/7 at Stumps (Watch Video)

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah delivered a stunning opening spell to pull India back into contention on a dramatic first day of the opening Test against Australia at Optus Stadium. India were bowled out for 150 in their first innings, but Bumrah’s heroics with the ball, supported by Mohammed Siraj and debutant Harshit Rana, left Australia struggling at 67 for 7 by stumps.

Bowlers Dominate After India's Batting Struggles

Bumrah’s decision to bat first on a grassy pitch raised eyebrows, as the surface provided significant seam movement and bounce. The Indian batting lineup faltered under pressure, with debutant Nitish Reddy’s gutsy 41 and Rishabh Pant’s quick-fire 37 standing out amidst the wreckage.

Australia’s bowlers, led by Josh Hazlewood (4/29) and Mitchell Starc (2/14), exploited the conditions to dismantle the Indian batting order in 49.4 overs. Pant and Reddy added a valuable 48-run partnership, with Pant’s towering six briefly energizing India’s innings.

Bumrah’s Magic Sets the Tone

Defending the modest total, Bumrah struck early and often, finishing with figures of 4/17 in 10 overs. He removed Usman Khawaja (8) with a delivery that squared up the batter, trapped Steven Smith (0) plumb in front with an unplayable ball, and dismissed Nathan McSweeney (10) via DRS.

Debutant Harshit Rana (1/33) and Siraj (2/17) provided critical support. Rana bowled Travis Head (11) with a delivery that clipped the off-bail, while Siraj dismissed Mitchell Marsh and ended Marnus Labuschagne’s painstaking 52-ball innings of 2 runs with a sharp in-cutter.

Labuschagne was also involved in a heated exchange with Siraj after blocking the bowler's throw towards the stumps earlier in the innings.

AUS vs IND 1st BGT Test Day 1 Highlights:

India’s Top Order Fails

India’s struggles with the bat began early, as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal both fell for ducks. Virat Kohli managed just 5 runs before edging a short ball from Hazlewood. KL Rahul top-scored among the top-order with a patient 26 off 74 balls but fell to a contentious caught-behind decision.

Reddy showed resilience in his debut innings, while Pant’s aggression added a brief spark to India’s total. However, consistent bowling from Starc and Hazlewood ensured India could not recover.

What’s Next

With 17 wickets falling on Day 1, the match remains evenly poised despite India’s early advantage. Australia will resume at 67 for 7, trailing India by 83 runs, as Bumrah and company look to wrap up the innings quickly on Day 2.