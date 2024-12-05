IND vs AUS, BGT 2024-25 2nd Test: Australia and India’s Pink Ball Test Records – Match Results, Most Runs and Wickets in Day-Night Matches

India will take on Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval starting December 6. India leads the series 1-0 after a dominant 295-run victory in Perth. This Test will be a day-night match, similar to the 2020/21 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which was also held in Adelaide.

India has played four day-night Tests. The team has won three and lost one. The only defeat came during the 2020 Adelaide Test when they were bowled out for 36 runs, their lowest Test total. India’s victories have come against Bangladesh in 2019, England in 2021, and Sri Lanka in 2022. However, India has not won a pink-ball Test away from home.

Meanwhile, Australia has a perfect record in day-night Tests at the Adelaide Oval. The team has won all seven matches played there. Their most recent victory came in 2022, when they defeated the West Indies by 419 runs. Australia’s highest score at the venue is 589/3 declared against Pakistan in 2019.

India’s Record in Pink-Ball Tests:

Year Opponent Result Venue 2019 Bangladesh India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs Kolkata 2020 Australia India lost to Australia by eight wickets Adelaide 2021 England India beat England by 10 wickets Ahmedabad 2022 Sri Lanka India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs Bengaluru

Australia’s Record in Pink-Ball Tests in Adelaide

Statistic Detail Matches played 7 Matches won 7 Last result Defeated West Indies by 419 runs (2022) Highest score 589/3d vs Pakistan (2019) Lowest score 191 vs India (2020) Highest individual score David Warner 335* vs Pakistan (2019) Best bowling spell Mitchell Starc 6/66 vs Pakistan (2019)

Most runs for India in Day-Night Tests:

Player Runs Matches Average Virat Kohli 277 4 46.16 Rohit Sharma 173 3 43.25 Shreyas Iyer 155 1 79.50

Most runs for Australia in Day-Night Tests:

Player Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Best Score David Warner 11 647 64.70 66.42 335* Marnus Labuschagne 7 563 80.42 51.36 163 Steve Smith 13 384 32.00 49.54 93

Most wickets for India in day-night Tests:

Player Wickets Matches Average Ravichandran Ashwin 18 4 13.83 Axar Patel 14 2 9.14 Umesh Yadav 11 2 15.54

Most wickets for Australia in Day-Night Tests: