IND vs AUS, BGT 2024-25 2nd Test: Australia and India’s Pink Ball Test Records – Match Results, Most Runs and Wickets in Day-Night Matches

India will take on Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval starting December 6. India leads the series 1-0 after a dominant 295-run victory in Perth. This Test will be a day-night match, similar to the 2020/21 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which was also held in Adelaide.
India has played four day-night Tests. The team has won three and lost one. The only defeat came during the 2020 Adelaide Test when they were bowled out for 36 runs, their lowest Test total. India’s victories have come against Bangladesh in 2019, England in 2021, and Sri Lanka in 2022. However, India has not won a pink-ball Test away from home.
Meanwhile, Australia has a perfect record in day-night Tests at the Adelaide Oval. The team has won all seven matches played there. Their most recent victory came in 2022, when they defeated the West Indies by 419 runs. Australia’s highest score at the venue is 589/3 declared against Pakistan in 2019.
India’s Record in Pink-Ball Tests:
|Year
|Opponent
|Result
|Venue
|2019
|Bangladesh
|India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
|Kolkata
|2020
|Australia
|India lost to Australia by eight wickets
|Adelaide
|2021
|England
|India beat England by 10 wickets
|Ahmedabad
|2022
|Sri Lanka
|India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs
|Bengaluru
Australia’s Record in Pink-Ball Tests in Adelaide
|Statistic
|Detail
|Matches played
|7
|Matches won
|7
|Last result
|Defeated West Indies by 419 runs (2022)
|Highest score
|589/3d vs Pakistan (2019)
|Lowest score
|191 vs India (2020)
|Highest individual score
|David Warner 335* vs Pakistan (2019)
|Best bowling spell
|Mitchell Starc 6/66 vs Pakistan (2019)
Most runs for India in Day-Night Tests:
|Player
|Runs
|Matches
|Average
|Virat Kohli
|277
|4
|46.16
|Rohit Sharma
|173
|3
|43.25
|Shreyas Iyer
|155
|1
|79.50
Most runs for Australia in Day-Night Tests:
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Best Score
|David Warner
|11
|647
|64.70
|66.42
|335*
|Marnus Labuschagne
|7
|563
|80.42
|51.36
|163
|Steve Smith
|13
|384
|32.00
|49.54
|93
Most wickets for India in day-night Tests:
|Player
|Wickets
|Matches
|Average
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|18
|4
|13.83
|Axar Patel
|14
|2
|9.14
|Umesh Yadav
|11
|2
|15.54
Most wickets for Australia in Day-Night Tests:
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Best Bowling
|Mitchell Starc
|7
|39
|16.64
|35.5
|6/66
|Josh Hazlewood
|5
|28
|18.42
|39.0
|6/70
|Nathan Lyon
|7
|28
|23.85
|58.9
|5/69