IND vs AUS, BGT 2024-25 2nd Test: Australia and India’s Pink Ball Test Records – Match Results, Most Runs and Wickets in Day-Night Matches

India will take on Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval starting December ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 5, 2024 07:34 PM2024-12-05T19:34:48+5:302024-12-05T19:35:21+5:30

India will take on Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval starting December 6. India leads the series 1-0 after a dominant 295-run victory in Perth. This Test will be a day-night match, similar to the 2020/21 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which was also held in Adelaide.

India has played four day-night Tests. The team has won three and lost one. The only defeat came during the 2020 Adelaide Test when they were bowled out for 36 runs, their lowest Test total. India’s victories have come against Bangladesh in 2019, England in 2021, and Sri Lanka in 2022. However, India has not won a pink-ball Test away from home.

Meanwhile, Australia has a perfect record in day-night Tests at the Adelaide Oval. The team has won all seven matches played there. Their most recent victory came in 2022, when they defeated the West Indies by 419 runs. Australia’s highest score at the venue is 589/3 declared against Pakistan in 2019.

India’s Record in Pink-Ball Tests:

YearOpponentResultVenue
2019BangladeshIndia beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runsKolkata
2020AustraliaIndia lost to Australia by eight wicketsAdelaide
2021EnglandIndia beat England by 10 wicketsAhmedabad
2022Sri LankaIndia beat Sri Lanka by 238 runsBengaluru

 

Australia’s Record in Pink-Ball Tests in Adelaide

StatisticDetail
Matches played7
Matches won7
Last resultDefeated West Indies by 419 runs (2022)
Highest score589/3d vs Pakistan (2019)
Lowest score191 vs India (2020)
Highest individual scoreDavid Warner 335* vs Pakistan (2019)
Best bowling spellMitchell Starc 6/66 vs Pakistan (2019)

Most runs for India in Day-Night Tests:

PlayerRunsMatchesAverage
Virat Kohli277446.16
Rohit Sharma173343.25
Shreyas Iyer155179.50

 

Most runs for Australia in Day-Night Tests:

PlayerInningsRunsAverageStrike RateBest Score
David Warner1164764.7066.42335*
Marnus Labuschagne756380.4251.36163
Steve Smith1338432.0049.5493

 

Most wickets for India in day-night Tests:

PlayerWicketsMatchesAverage
Ravichandran Ashwin18413.83
Axar Patel1429.14
Umesh Yadav11215.54

 

Most wickets for Australia in Day-Night Tests:

PlayerMatchesWicketsAverageStrike RateBest Bowling
Mitchell Starc73916.6435.56/66
Josh Hazlewood52818.4239.06/70
Nathan Lyon72823.8558.95/69
