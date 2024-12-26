IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 4th Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli Shoulders 19-Year Old Sam Konstas; After Aussie Batsman Dominates Bumrah (Watch Video)

Sam Konstas made a significant impact on red-ball debut for Australia as he slammed a 52-ball half-century on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The 19-year-old was harsh on Bumrah playing some adventurous strokes early in the innings to put the Indian pacers on the backfoot. Seeing Konstas dominance in the middle, Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli looked to get on his nerves.

Kohli and Konstas come together and make contact 👀#AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/adb09clEqd — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 26, 2024

Also Read: IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 1st Test, Day 1: Australia In Command as Debutant Sam Konstas Fiery Knock Rattles Indian Bowlers

During the first session of play, Kohli seemed to have given Konstas a shoulder push, with the aim to unsettle the youngster. Subsequently, the dup exchanged a heated moment, prompting other players and umpires to intervene.The altercation with Kohli didn't affect the Australian opener's mindset as he went on to score 60 off 65 balls with 6 boundaries and 2 sixes before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

Sam Konstas became the fourth youngest Test debutant for Australia as he received his maiden baggy green cap from former Aussie skipper Mark Taylor at the age of 19 years and 85 days.Ian Craig leads the list after he played his maiden Test for the Aussies in 1953 at the age of 17 years 239 days. Skipper Pat Cummins holds the second place on the chart as he made his debut at the age of 18 years and 193 days in 2011. Tom Garrett stands in third place and Clem Hill holds the fifth place on the list.

