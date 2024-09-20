IND vs BAN 1st Test 2024, Day 2: India Bowls Bangladesh Out for 149, Takes 227-Run Lead

India, after posting a solid 376 in their first innings, dominated the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah's four-wicket haul, bundled out Bangladesh for a paltry 149, giving India a substantial 227-run first-innings lead.

Jasprit Bumrah, who became the sixth Indian fast bowler to reach 400 international wickets, led the charge with figures of 4 for 50. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep each claimed two wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja also contributed to the impressive bowling performance.

With a substantial first-innings lead of 227 runs, India has put themselves in a strong position to secure a victory in this Test match. However, the Indian team management has decided not to enforce the follow-on, giving Bangladesh another opportunity to bat.

This is the second-lowest Test total recorded by Bangladesh in India. Their previous lowest total was 106, recorded in Kolkata in 2019.

