IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Guide India to 176/6 at Tea

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a crucial partnership as India reached 176/6 at tea on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai on Thursday.

Ashwin and Jadeja, both playing cautiously, have steadied India's innings after the top order collapsed. India lost six wickets, including the promising Yashasvi Jaiswal for 56.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to bowl first in the two-match Test series. The decision to bowl has so far proven effective, putting pressure on the Indian batsmen.

But Ashwin and Jadeja's resistance has given India a foothold in the match.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.