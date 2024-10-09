IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Bangladesh Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl First Against India in Delhi

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the second Twenty20 international of the three-match series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

The visitors made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Tanzim Hasan Sakib for Shoriful Islam. India, leading the series 1-0, opted for an unchanged lineup after their seven-wicket victory in the first T20I held in Gwalior.

At the toss, Bangladesh skipper Shanto said that the surface looks great and that dew might come into play in the second innings, which influenced his decision to bowl first.

"Looks a good wicket, I think dew might come in the second innings. If you look at all the international matches and IPL, looks a pretty good wicket, big score in all the matches. It (winning their last 2 matches in Delhi) gives us a lot of confidence, but today is a new day, we have to play to our strength and give our best. Top of the order, as a batting group, we need to focus on the first first six overs. Shoriful isn't playing, Tanzim Sakib plays," Shanto said.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav stated that there were no changes in the playing eleven and that the team was actually looking to bat first.

"We were looking to bat first as well. We did bowl in the first game. I spoke to a few groundsmen and they said there was a little bit of dew. We wanted to challenge our bowlers to bowl with the wet ball and see what we can do. The amount of talent in the dressing room, it's very difficult to express that. I am just happy sitting back, relaxing now, watching them play and my job has become very easy. You have to be one step ahead when you're playing this format. (Pitch) Looks very good, let's see how it goes. We are unchanged," he said.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (w), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

India: Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav.