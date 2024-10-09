IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: India Clinch Series with Dominant 86-Run Win Over Bangladesh

India clinched the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh with an emphatic 86-run victory in the second match on Wednesday. Batting first, India set a challenging target of 221 runs, then bowled out Bangladesh for 135.

Veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah, who announced his retirement after the series, fought a lone battle for Bangladesh, scoring 41 runs off 39 balls. India's innings got off to a shaky start, with Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav dismissed early, leaving the team at 41 for 3 in the sixth over.

However, Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh revived the innings with a brilliant partnership of 108 runs for the fourth wicket. Reddy scored 76 runs off 34 balls, while Singh contributed 53 runs off 29. Hardik Pandya added a quick 32 off 19 balls to bolster the innings.

Brief Scores:

India: 221/9 in 20 overs (Nitish Reddy 76, Rinku Singh 53, Hardik Pandya 32)

Bangladesh: 135/9 in 20 overs (Varun Chakravarthy 2/19, Nitish Reddy 2/23)

Result: India won by 86 runs.