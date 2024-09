Bangladesh ended Day 4 of the second Test against India at Green Park Stadium with a score of 26 for 2 in their second innings, trailing India by 26 runs overall. The visitors faced a challenging day, with India leading by 52 runs after declaring their first innings at 285 for 9.

That's Stumps on Day 4 in Kanpur!



Stage set for an action-packed final day of Test cricket ⏳



Bangladesh 26/2 in the 2nd innings, trail by 26 runs.



Scorecard - https://t.co/JBVX2gz6EN#INDvBAN | @IDFCFIRSTBankpic.twitter.com/bbpsdI2jaJ — BCCI (@BCCI) September 30, 2024