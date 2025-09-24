IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma’s Quickfire 75 Guides India to 168/6 Against Bangladesh (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Full Scorecard: Abhishek Sharma scored a quickfire 75 to lead India to 168 for six against Bangladesh in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Sharma struck six fours and five sixes in an aggressive innings of 37 balls. His run-out sparked a batting collapse as captain Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma followed him back to the dressing room.

And just like that, Abhishek Sharma reaches his fifty 🤯



Watch #INDvBAN LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork#DPWorldAsiaCup2025pic.twitter.com/fP1RpHC0Eu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 24, 2025

Hardik Pandya played a steady innings, scoring 38 runs off 29 balls with four boundaries and one six. Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 10 off 15 balls.

Bangladesh bowled and fielded with discipline. Rishad Hossain was the most successful bowler with two wickets. Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman took one wicket each and kept the run rate under control.