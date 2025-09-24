IND vs BAN LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 4

India National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Jaker Ali walked out for the toss in the absence of Litton Das, who has been ruled out of the match after an injury during a practice session. Ali confirmed that Das is not playing and said the team would prefer to chase. "We would like to bowl first. He got injured during a practice session and unfortunately he misses out on this crucial game. I am excited and looking forward to this game. We are doing really well as a team and we will try to give our best. Surface looks pretty good to bat. We have got four changes," he said during the toss.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said the team is happy to bat first. “We are happy doing it. We have got what we wanted in the last 4-5 games and we are happy to bat first. We have to follow the good things that we have been doing and the results will take care of itself. The boys have done their bit, it is part of the game (dropped catches). Much pleasant (weather). Same team,” he said.

India has shown strong form in the tournament and will look to secure their second win in the Super Four stage. A win for India would strengthen their chances of reaching the final. Bangladesh, meanwhile, aims to replicate their clinical chase against Sri Lanka in their first match of the round. Fans in India can watch the live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Channels broadcasting the match include Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5. The match will also be available for online streaming on the Sony Liv app and website. Viewers need a subscription to access the match online.

Gill-Abhishek ki superhit jodi taiyaar hain Bangladesh ke challenge ke liye 🔥



Dekhiye #INDvBAN aaj shaam 7 baje se, LIVE Sony Sports Network ke TV channels aur Sony LIV par!#SonySportsNetwork#DPWorldAsiaCup2025pic.twitter.com/piS5BLXYEK — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 24, 2025

India vs Bangladesh Super 4 Match 4 Live Streaming Info

Match: India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date: Wednesday, September 24

Match Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

Toss Timing: 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming in India: SonyLIV app and website, FanCode app and website

Live Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network

Super Fours | Match 4 ⚔️



A berth in the Final is in sight, as India take on Bangladesh in their second respective Super Fours clash.



Will 🇮🇳 continue their winning streak or will 🇧🇩 spring a surprise?#INDvBAN#DPWorldAsiaCup2025#ACCpic.twitter.com/ZftmAiHCuX — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 24, 2025

India vs Bangladesh Super 4 Match 4 Weather Report and Pitch Report of Dubai

Weather in Dubai is expected to be clear with no chance of rain. The maximum temperature will reach 38°C, while the minimum will be 28°C.

The pitch at the Dubai stadium is expected to favour the batters. Teams batting first should aim for 180 to 190 runs to have a strong chance of winning. Dew is expected to be a factor later in the game, helping the team chasing the target.

The team winning the toss may prefer to bowl first. Fast bowlers are likely to find some assistance in the initial overs with the new ball. Spinners could play a key role in the middle overs if the dew does not interfere. The wicket is expected to ease after the first ten overs, allowing batters to score freely.

India vs Bangladesh Super 4 Match 4 Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Bangladesh Playing XI: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman