IND vs BAN Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Game on TV and Online?

The Indian cricket team is set to play their only warm-up game for the 2024 T20 World Cup against Bangladesh on Saturday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. This match will mark India’s first international T20 game since their home series against Afghanistan in January before players joined their respective IPL 2024 campaigns.

India conducted two practice sessions ahead of the warm-up game and an optional training day on Friday, focusing on tail-end batting and Hardik Pandya’s intense bowling drills. Virat Kohli, however, missed the practice sessions, arriving in New York on Friday night after extending his break post-IPL 2024. It remains uncertain if Kohli will play in the warm-up match.

This will be India's debut at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, where they will play three of their four group-stage matches. Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid are keen on assessing the pitch conditions ahead of their opener against Ireland on June 5, followed by a crucial match against Pakistan on June 9.

Bangladesh, part of Group D in the T20 World Cup, will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on June 8 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Florida, and will face South Africa on June 10 in New York.

Match Details:

Date and Time: Saturday, June 1, at 8:00 PM IST

Saturday, June 1, at 8:00 PM IST Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York Live Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

