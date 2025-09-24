IND vs BAN: Probable Playing 11s, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Today’s India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match

India National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Pitch Report, Dubai Weather Report and Probable Playing XIs: India will face Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. India have looked strong throughout the tournament and will aim to secure their second straight win in the Super Four stage. Bangladesh will also be confident after chasing down a competitive target against Sri Lanka in their first match of this round. Fans in India can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network. Channels airing the game include Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil, Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu, and Sony Sports Ten 5. The match will also be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website. A subscription is required to access the stream.

India vs Bangladesh Super 4 Match 4 (A1 v B2) Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium is expected to be good for batting. Teams batting first should aim to score at least 180-190 runs. Scores around 160-170 have been easily chased in the tournament so far. Dew is expected to play a role in the match. Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first to take advantage of early assistance for fast bowlers. Spinners are likely to be important in the middle overs. The wicket will ease out after the first ten overs, allowing batters to score freely.

India vs Bangladesh Super 4 Match 4 (A1 v B2) Weather Report

There is no chance of rain during the game. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will be around 28 degrees Celsius.

India vs Bangladesh Super 4 Match 4 (A1 v B2) Probable Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (captain and wicketkeeper), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Full Squads

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.