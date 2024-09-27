IND vs BAN: Rain plays spoilsport as Day 1 of Kanpur Test called off

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27 : Day one of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh on Friday in Kanpur has been called off after rain played a spoilsport.

In the middle of the second session, the game was called off, and only 35 overs of play took place on Friday. At stumps, Bangladesh stood at 107/3 with Mominul Haque (40*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6*) unbeaten of the crease.

In the 29th over, Ravichandran Ashwin picked up Najmul Hossain Shanto's wicket for 31 runs from 57 balls.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their X to announce that day one of the Kanpur Test was called off due to "incessant rains".

"Due to incessant rains, play on Day 1 has been called off in Kanpur," BCCI wrote on X.

UPDATE 🚨 Due to incessant rains, play on Day 1 has been called off in Kanpur. Scorecard - https://t.co/JBVX2gyyPf#TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/HSctfZChvp — BCCI (@BCCI) September 27, 2024

Earlier in the day, the toss was also delayed due to wet outfield; however, later India won the toss and decided to bowl against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

At the end of the first session, Bangladesh posted a score of 74/2, with Mominul Haque and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto unbeaten with scores of 17 and 28, respectively.

Under overcast conditions, ball swinging and plenty of bounce on offer, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj tried to make early inroads by extracting everything that was on offer.

In order to negate the existing threat, Zakir Hasan played the anchor role, with Shadman Islam taking the brunt of piling up runs on the board.

The constantly growing partnership of Zakir-Shadman forced captain Rohit Sharma to think of a way to find the breakthrough. Rohit changed the tempo by bringing in Ravichandran Ashwin from one end and Akash Deep from the other.

Akash hit the deck, enjoyed swing with bounce, and caused Bangladesh a handful of trouble.

In the ninth over, Akash lured Zakir and forced out an edge. The ball flew to gully, and the attentive Yashasvi Jaiswal took a stunning catch to get the breakthrough.

He continued to thrive with the new ball and stung Bangladesh back by removing Shadman. A confident appeal from the Indian players was not obliged by the umpire after the ball struck the pad. Akash convinced Rohit to take the DRS, the skipper obliged, and the decision fell in India's favour.

Brief score: Bangladesh 107/3 (Mominul Haque 40*, Najmul Hossain Shanto 31; Akash Deep 2/34) vs India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor