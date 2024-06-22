IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against India

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl against India in a crucial Super 8s encounter in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Saturday.

India opted for an unchanged playing eleven while Bangladesh made one change, dropping pacer Taskin Ahmed from the lineup.

"We would like to restrict them to a small total and that is the plan. We know the conditions here and also about the wind factor. Looks a good wicket. 150-160 will be a good score I reckon. We have one change. Taskin is not playing," Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said during toss.

"We wanted to bat and that's what we got. Looks like a good wicket and depends on how much the sun is beating down and making the pitch slow. Important to assess the conditions quickly. We are playing the same team. Important to stay in the present and not worry about other things," India skipper Rohit Sharma said.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

The match is being played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.