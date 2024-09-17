IND vs BAN Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh on TV and Online

India and Bangladesh are set to clash in a two-match Test series starting September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The series is crucial for India as they aim to bolster their chances of reaching a third consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) final. India, led by Rohit Sharma, need to win at least five of their remaining 10 matches to secure a spot in the final.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will seek their first-ever Test win against India. Despite the challenge, the Tigers recently showcased their potential by defeating Pakistan 2-0, boosting their confidence ahead of this series.

India have named a full-strength squad, including the returns of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant. Yash Dayal is set to make his debut, while Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan have retained their places in the squad.

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Date, Time, and Venue

Date : September 19-23

: September 19-23 Venue : MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Time: 9:30 AM IST

Live Telecast and Streaming

The series will be broadcast live on Sports 18 HD/SD. Fans can also stream the matches live on the JioCinema app and website.

India Squad for 1st Test

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh Squad for India Series

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.