IND vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss Delayed Due to Wet Outfield in Florida, Inspection at 8 PM IST

The toss for the T20 World Cup match between India and Canada has been delayed due to a wet outfield on Saturday.

Lauderhill, Florida 📍



The toss between India and Canada has been delayed due to a wet outfield with the next inspection at 10:30 AM local time.#T20WorldCup | #INDvCAN | 📝: https://t.co/iERrkMfabzpic.twitter.com/QHNXzftDd8 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) June 15, 2024

The scheduled 10:00 AM EDT (7:30 PM IST) toss has been postponed, with an inspection set for 10:30 AM EDT (8:00 PM IST) to determine the playability of the outfield at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium.

India, who have already secured their place in the Super Eight from Group A with three wins from three matches, will be looking to maintain their winning momentum against a Canada side already eliminated from contention.

Further updates on the toss and the status of the match will be provided following the inspection.