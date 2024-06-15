IND vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss Delayed Due to Wet Outfield in Florida, Inspection at 8 PM IST

The toss for the T20 World Cup match between India and Canada has been delayed due to a wet ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 15, 2024 07:43 PM2024-06-15T19:43:58+5:302024-06-15T19:46:09+5:30

IND vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss Delayed Due to Wet Outfield in Florida, Inspection at 8 PM IST | IND vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss Delayed Due to Wet Outfield in Florida, Inspection at 8 PM IST

IND vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss Delayed Due to Wet Outfield in Florida, Inspection at 8 PM IST

Next

The toss for the T20 World Cup match between India and Canada has been delayed due to a wet outfield on Saturday.

The scheduled 10:00 AM EDT (7:30 PM IST) toss has been postponed, with an inspection set for 10:30 AM EDT (8:00 PM IST) to determine the playability of the outfield at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium.

India, who have already secured their place in the Super Eight from Group A with three wins from three matches, will be looking to maintain their winning momentum against a Canada side already eliminated from contention.

Further updates on the toss and the status of the match will be provided following the inspection.

Open in app
Tags :T20 World Cup 2024floridaindiacanadaCricket News