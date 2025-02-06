IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana Shine as India Bowl Out England for 248 in Nagpur (VIDEO)

India bowled England out for 248 in the first ODI at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. A well-coordinated bowling effort from the Indian team saw debutant Harshit Rana and Ravindra Jadeja take three wickets each.

England got off to a strong start with openers Philip Salt and Ben Duckett adding 75 runs in under nine overs after electing to bat. However, the Indians bounced back as Salt was run out for 43 off 26 balls. Rana dismissed Duckett for 32 in the next over, with a stunning catch from Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rana then sent Harry Brook back for a duck in the same over.

With England at 75 for 3, Jos Buttler and Joe Root stabilised the innings, taking England past the 100-run mark. Buttler, who scored his 27th ODI fifty, shared a 59-run partnership with Jacob Bethell before he was dismissed by Axar Patel. Buttler's knock of 52 off 67 balls included four fours.

Bethell continued to anchor the innings, scoring 51 off 64 balls with three fours and a six. He was dismissed by Jadeja in the 43rd over. Jadeja's record-breaking performance saw him become the highest wicket-taker in India-England ODIs, surpassing James Anderson's record of 40 wickets.

Jadeja also achieved another milestone, becoming the fifth Indian player to complete 600 wickets in international cricket. He reached the mark after dismissing Adil Rashid in the 47th over. Jadeja joins the ranks of Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, and Kapil Dev.

Earlier, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat in the opening ODI. India handed debuts to young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and seamer Harshit Rana, while star batter Virat Kohli missed out due to a sore right knee.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

England: Jos Buttler (C), Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood