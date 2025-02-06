IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana Make Debut In 50 Over Format

The highly anticipated India vs England ODI series begins with the first match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 6, 2025. Yashasvi Jaiswal and rookie pacer Harshit Rana are set to make their ODI debuts for India in this opening clash.

India head into this match after a dominant 4-1 T20I series win against England, highlighted by a commanding 150-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium. However, the focus shifts to a fresh start as a revamped Indian squad prepares for the first game of this crucial five-match ODI series in Nagpur.

A major talking point for this match will be the form of captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both players, who have retired from T20Is, have faced struggles with the red ball in recent months. Their below par performances in the recent Test series defeats to New Zealand and Australia, coupled with a few setbacks on their Ranji Trophy returns, have intensified scrutiny of their form more than ever.