IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 4: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant Take India to 153/3 at Lunch at Headingley

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant stitched a solid partnership after the early fall of captain Shubman Gill to help India reach 153 for three at lunch on Day Four of the first Test against England at Headingley on Monday. India now lead by 158 runs, with Rahul unbeaten on 72 and Pant on 31.

Resuming at 90 for two, India lost an early wicket in the second over of the day when Brydon Carse dismissed Gill for eight. The skipper edged to the slips, giving England a breakthrough just when India aimed to build a strong lead. Pant joined Rahul at the crease and the duo built a composed partnership. India crossed the 100-run mark in the 29th over. Rahul soon brought up his half-century with a couple of runs to mid-wicket.

At the drinks break in the first session, India were 118 for three. Rahul was batting on 54 and Pant on 17. Rahul had a lucky escape when he was dropped on 58 by Harry Brook at slip. The pair brought up a fifty-run stand in the 45th over. They looked solid against both pace and spin, ensuring India ended the session without further loss.

On Sunday, England ended their first innings on 465 in response to India’s 471. Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian bowling attack with figures of five for 83. Ollie Pope scored 106 while Harry Brook fell one short of a century. India closed Day Three on 90 for two. Rain interrupted the evening session, ending play early.

Brief scores:

England 465 all out (Ollie Pope 106, Harry Brook 99, Jasprit Bumrah 5 for 83)

India 471 and 153 for three in 48 overs (KL Rahul 72 not out, Rishabh Pant 31 not out, Brydon Carse 2 for 39)

India lead by 158 runs at lunch on Day Four.