IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 5: Rain Stops Play at Headingley as England Reach 181/0 Chasing 371 Against India

IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 5: Rain interrupted play during the second session of the final day of the first Test between India and England at Headingley on Tuesday. At the time of the stoppage, England had reached 181 for no loss in 40.5 overs. Ben Duckett led the charge with a brilliant century while his partner Zak Crawley supported him with a steady half-century. The opening pair put India under pressure on what was shaping up to be a dramatic final day.

RAIN STOPS PLAY IN LEEDS. pic.twitter.com/1jazoZKvIn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 24, 2025

India’s pace quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur failed to break through on a pitch that offered little help. The overcast conditions and floodlights gave hope to the bowlers, but England’s batters remained firm and confident.

England now require 190 runs with all ten wickets in hand once play resumes. The result remains in the balance with time and weather playing key roles in the outcome of this gripping contest.