IND vs ENG, 1st Test: England Announce Playing XI for First Test Against India in Leeds

England have announced their playing XI for the first Test against India starting Friday at Headingley. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett will open the innings for the hosts. In the middle order, England will field Ollie Pope at No. 3, followed by Joe Root, Harry Brook, and captain Ben Stokes. All-rounder Chris Woakes and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith will strengthen the lower middle order.

England’s bowling attack features Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir, with Chris Woakes leading the pace unit. Bashir will be the lone specialist spinner in the XI. Skipper Ben Stokes is likely to serve as the fifth bowler. England are without experienced fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood due to injury, placing added responsibility on Woakes and Carse to lead the attack.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.