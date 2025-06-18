IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Mukesh Kumar Shares Cryptic ‘Karma’ Post After Being Overlooked for England Test

India pacer Mukesh Kumar shared a cryptic message on social media Wednesday, just two days before the start of the five-Test series against England at Headingley in Leeds. The post, shared via Instagram, read, “Karma bides its time. You will always have to watch out. Karma is unforgiving and always gets payback.” The message triggered speculation online, especially as it came soon after the BCCI named Harshit Rana as the 19th member of the senior Test squad for the series opener.

The 31-year-old was not included in the original squad announced in May. He was instead named in the India A team for two unofficial Tests against the England Lions. In the first match held at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury from May 30 to June 2, Mukesh bowled in one innings and took three wickets for 92 runs. Harshit Rana also played in the same game and took one wicket for 99 runs. Both bowlers were rested for the second unofficial Test as Khaleel Ahmed and Tushar Deshpande were given an opportunity.

Read Also | Harshit Rana Joins India’s Test Squad as Backup Ahead of 1st Test vs England in Leeds: Report

Mukesh Kumar has played three Test matches for India and taken seven wickets at an average of 25.57. He has also featured in five ODIs, where he picked up five wickets, and in 20 T20Is, claiming 20 wickets. Harshit Rana made his Test debut during the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He has played two Test matches and taken four wickets at an average of 50.75. In ODIs, he has taken ten wickets at an average of 20.70. In T20Is, he has picked up 48 wickets at an average of 11.00.