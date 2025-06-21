IND vs ENG 1st Test: Rishabh Pant’s 134, Shubman Gill’s 147 Power India to 454/7 at Lunch on Day 2 (Watch Video)

IND vs ENG 1st Test Scorecard: India reached 454 for 7 at lunch on Day 2 of the first Test against England at Headingley, with Rishabh Pant scoring a brilliant 134 off 178 balls. The visitors lost four wickets in the morning session after resuming at 359 for 3. Pant brought up his seventh Test century and struck 12 fours and six sixes during his aggressive knock. He shared a crucial 209-run partnership for the fourth wicket with captain Shubman Gill, who fell for 147 from 227 balls. Gill hit 19 fours and one six before being dismissed by Shoaib Bashir, giving England their first breakthrough of the day.

Karun Nair was out for a duck shortly after, caught by Ollie Pope off Ben Stokes. Stokes continued his strong bowling effort by dismissing Shardul Thakur for 1 just before the lunch break. He ended the session with figures of 4 for 66.

India earlier posted a strong first-day total, powered by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Gill. Jaiswal scored 101 while KL Rahul contributed 42.

Brief Scores:

India 454 for 7 in 108.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 101, Shubman Gill 147, Rishabh Pant 134; Ben Stokes 4-66) vs England.