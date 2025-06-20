IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Sai Sudharsan Makes Test Debut for India in First Match Against England, Receives Cap from Cheteshwar Pujara (VIDEO)

Tamil Nadu batter Sai Sudharsan made his Test debut for India on Friday as he received his maiden international cap from senior cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara before the start of the first Test against England. The match marks the beginning of the five-Test Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Sudharsan, who has impressed with consistent performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League, has been handed Test cap No. 317. He is expected to bat at No. 3, a position long held by Pujara.

Test Cap number 317



Congratulations to Sai Sudharsan, who is all set to make his Test Debut



#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND

The 21-year-old becomes the latest in a line of Indian cricketers, including Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli, to make their Test debut on June 20. His selection comes in the wake of recent retirements of senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the longer format.

Sudharsan has already represented India in three ODIs and one T20I. His inclusion in the playing XI for the first Test completes his entry into all three international formats.

He was the leading run-scorer in IPL 2025, claiming the Orange Cap and earning praise for his attacking yet composed batting style. Although his first-class average stands at 39.93 from 49 innings, selectors have shown faith in his long-term potential.

One factor that may work in his favour is his experience in English conditions. Sudharsan played for Surrey in the County Championship during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In five innings for the county side, he averaged 35 and scored a century against Nottinghamshire.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna