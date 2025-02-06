IND vs ENG 2025: Virat Kohli Misses First ODI in Nagpur Due to Right Knee Problem

Virat Kohli is not playing the first ODI match against England in Maharashtra's Nagpur today, February 6, due to a problem in his right leg knee, informed captain Rohit Sharma. Kohli was replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal, and he was handed a debut cap for the first ODI match against India.

“Jaiswal and Harshit are making his debut, unfortunately Virat isn’t playing, he had a knee problem last night,” skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed Virat's injury during the toss in Nagpur on Thursday. However, the injury is not serious, and he is expected to be back in the next cricket match against England.

England won the toss and elected to bat first against India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. This ODI series will be crucial for both the team to review their performance ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.