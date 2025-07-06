IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Match: Final day play starts after rain delay; 10 overs deducted

Birmingham [UK], July 6 : Play has started after nearly a two hours of rain delay on Day 5 of the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston on Sunday. Due to the delay, 80 overs will be bowled.

BCCI posted updated session timings on X, "1st session 12.40-14.30 Local Time (05.10 PM-07.00 PM IST), Lunch 14.30-15.10 Local Time (07.00 PM-07.40 PM IST), 2nd session 15.10-17.10 Local Time (07.40 PM-09.40 PM IST), Tea 17.10-17.30 Local Time (09.40 PM-10.00 PM IST), 3rd session 17.30-19.00 Local Time (10.00 PM-11.30 PM IST)."

Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep rattled England's top-order with the new ball yet again, leaving India seven wickets shy of going level in the series after the end of the fourth day, thoroughly dominated by the tourists at Edgbaston on Saturday.

England posted 72/3 in 16 overs, 556 runs short of victory, with Harry Brook and Ollie Pope unbeaten on scores of 15(15) and 24(44). India has to scythe seven scalps on the final day to restore parity at 1-1 in the five-match series.

Earlier in the match, India made the final overs count with Akash and Siraj running rampant with their explosive pace on Birmingham's placid strip with the new ball. Siraj drew the first blood by punching Zak Crawley's return ticket on a seven-ball duck.

Crawley went to drive the ball that should have been left alone and paid the price for it. He tried to drive the ball away from the body and gave an outside edge, which was caught by substitute Sai Sudharsan, leaving Crawley in disbelief.

Akash Deep thought he had his first on the first ball of the third over after the ball passed close to Ben Duckett's bat. Akash celebrated in jubilation, but Duckett challenged the decision, and the review showed a clear gap between the pad and bat. Despite avoiding a close call, Duckett couldn't negate the threat posed by Akash.

He nipped the ball sharply into Duckett and found an inside edge, which directed the ball into the stumps, forcing the southpaw to return after a quick-fire 25(15) .Joe Root and Ollie Pope tried to ensure England remained unscathed for the rest of the session.

However, Akash, being one of the best in the business, left Root speechless with a peach of a delivery. The talismanic English batter got tempted by the length of the delivery and tried to work it through the on-side. However, the ball went past the outside edge, rattled the timber and forced Root to return on 6(16).

Harry Brook and Pope stayed at the crease to propel England to 72/3, 556 runs short of victory, in a day comprehensively dominated by India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor