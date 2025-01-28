IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: India Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl First Against England; Mohammed Shami Replaces Arshdeep Singh in Playing XI

India won the toss and chose to bowl in the third T20I against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday. The match, part of England's tour of India, is set to begin at 7:00 PM.

India made a key change to their playing XI for the third T20I against England. Mohammed Shami has replaced Arshdeep Singh in the squad. This marks Shami’s return to the team after almost a year. The pacer will aim to make a strong impact in his comeback match.

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith(w), Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Dhruv Jurel, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy