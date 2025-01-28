IND vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs England Match on TV and Online

India pacer Mohammed Shami made his long-awaited return to international cricket as captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the third T20I at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday. Shami, who last played for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, had been sidelined for over a year due to ankle surgery and further knee issues. The 34-year-old replaces left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has been rested for this match.

India leads the five-match series 2-0 after winning the first match in Kolkata by seven wickets and the second in Chennai by two wickets. England has retained the same playing XI for the contest.

Playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

The third T20I is crucial for England, as they look to avoid a series sweep and bounce back with a win.

Match Details:

Date: January 28, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM IST (Toss at 6:30 PM IST)

Venue: Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

