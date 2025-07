India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India ended the opening day of the fourth Test against England at 264 for four at Old Trafford. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur remained unbeaten on 19 runs each. Ben Stokes took two wickets while Chris Woakes and Liam Dawson claimed one each.

The sides leave the field of play with India 264-4 as light fades at the end of day one at Old Trafford 🏁 pic.twitter.com/uus6grwg9g — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 23, 2025