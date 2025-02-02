IND vs ENG, 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Stars as India Beat England by 150 Runs, Win Series 4-1 (VIDEO)

IND vs ENG, 5th T20I: The India national cricket team secured a dominant 150-run win over England in the final T20I of their five-match series at Wankhede Stadium. With this victory, India won the series 4-1.

An impressive way to wrap up the series. India win the 5th and final T20I by 150 runs and win the series by 4-1.



Scoreboard: INDvENG

India's opener Abhishek Sharma played a match-winning knock, blasting 135 runs to help India post a massive 247 in their allotted 20 overs. Sharma's innings included the highest individual T20I score for India. He also achieved the second-fastest T20I century for the country.

In reply, England's batters were unable to challenge the strong Indian bowling attack. Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Dube, and Sharma himself shared the wickets. England were bowled out for 97 in just 10.3 overs.

Phil Salt was the standout performer for England, scoring a quickfire 55 off 23 balls. However, it was not enough to prevent India from completing a comprehensive victory in the fifth T20I.