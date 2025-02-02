IND vs ENG, 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma’s Explosive 135 Powers India to 247/9

India racked up a mammoth 247/9 in the fifth and final T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium. Abhishek Sharma’s blistering 135 led the charge as he slammed the third-fastest century in T20I cricket history.

After losing Sanju Samson early, India recovered swiftly, reaching 50 in the fourth over. The team’s hundred came in just 6.3 overs, marking their quickest T20I century. Abhishek and Tilak Varma added 100 runs in just 7.5 overs, with India finishing the Powerplay at 95/1, the highest score in a T20I Powerplay for India.

Abhishek reached his century in 37 balls, now the third-fastest in T20I history. He surpassed Johnson Charles’ 39-ball ton and sits behind only David Miller and Rohit Sharma. Abhishek’s 135 off 54 balls is the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is, surpassing Shubman Gill’s 126*.

His 13 sixes in the innings set a new Indian record for most sixes in a T20I, going past Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Varma’s 10 sixes. Abhishek also became the fastest Indian to reach a T20I century in terms of overs, completing it in 10.1 overs.

Samson’s explosive start included hitting Jofra Archer for two sixes on the first over, but he was dismissed by Mark Wood. Samson's six off the first ball made him the third Indian player to achieve this feat in T20Is.

India's record-breaking innings has set the stage for an exciting chase for England.