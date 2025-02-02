IND vs ENG, 5th T20I: England Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl First Against India in Mumbai, Mohammed Shami in Playing XI (VIDEO)

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field in the fifth T20I against India at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed one change in the playing XI, with Mohammed Shami replacing Arshdeep Singh. England also made a change, bringing Mark Wood back into the squad for the final T20I.

India, already leading the series 3-1, will look to finish strong, while England aims to salvage pride. The match holds special significance for Suryakumar Yadav, who will captain India at his home ground for the first time.

Before this series, India defeated England in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final. England, however, had beaten India by 10 wickets in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final. Overall, India leads the T20I head-to-head record against England 16-12. On Indian soil, the hosts have won nine matches and lost six.

With the series already decided, India will aim to extend their dominance, while England seeks a consolation win.

Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood