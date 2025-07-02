IND vs ENG, Edgbaston Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs England 2nd Test?

India vs England, Edgbaston Weather Update: India will face England in the second Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston starting Wednesday. As the visitors trailing 1-0, the match holds great importance for Team India. But as fans gear up for the contest, a key question remains, will rain affect play? According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Birmingham on Wednesday morning is likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius. The cloud cover is expected to be about 65 percent, with humidity levels near 68 percent. The chances of rain are minimal at just four percent.

By afternoon, conditions are set to improve further. The temperature may rise to 22 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover is predicted to reduce to eight percent, and the humidity level may drop to 38 percent. There is no chance of rain during this period.

By evening, the temperature is expected to dip to 13 degrees Celsius. The forecast shows no cloud cover and only a one percent chance of rain. Humidity will settle around 54 percent.



Overall, weather is unlikely to disrupt play on the opening day of the second Test. Cricket fans can look forward to a full day’s action without interruptions at Edgbaston.

IND vs ENG Edgbaston Pitch Report

The Edgbaston surface is expected to offer pace and bounce early in the match, which could assist fast bowlers, particularly under cloudy skies. This will be a crucial phase for both teams, especially India, if Jasprit Bumrah features in the playing XI.

As the Test progresses, the pitch tends to settle, making batting easier on Days 2 and 3. However, from Day 4 onwards, cracks and rough patches may develop, bringing spinners into play. India could benefit from this later in the match if they field Kuldeep Yadav or Washington Sundar.