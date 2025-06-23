IND vs ENG: India All Out for 364 on Day 4, Set England 371-Run Target in 1st Test at Leeds

India set England a target of 371 runs to win the opening Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy after being bowled out for 364 in 96 overs in their second innings on Day 4 at Headingley. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were the standout performers for India. Rahul scored a composed 137 off 202 balls, his ninth Test century, which included 18 boundaries. Pant, known for his aggressive approach, followed up his first-innings century with a fluent 118. His eighth Test hundred came off 130 balls and featured 15 fours and three sixes.

Innings Break!



Centuries from KL Rahul and vice-captain Rishabh Pant power #TeamIndia to 364 in the 2nd innings 👏👏



Target for England - 3⃣7⃣1⃣



Over to our bowlers 🙌



— BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2025

Their 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket helped India rebuild after an early loss. It was the second time the duo had scored centuries in the same innings partnership, the previous instance coming at The Oval in 2018.

Pant made history by becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper and the fifth Indian batter overall to score two hundreds in the same Test match in overseas conditions. He is also only the second wicketkeeper in Test history, after Andy Flower in 2001, to record centuries in both innings of a match.

After the dismissals of Rahul and Pant, India collapsed, losing their last six wickets for just 31 runs. Josh Tongue led England's fightback with a key spell, claiming three wickets in a single over and finishing with figures of 3-72 in 18 overs. Brydon Carse also contributed with 3-80.

India began the final session with quick boundaries from Rahul and Karun Nair. However, Carse struck first, forcing Rahul to chop the ball onto his stumps. Chris Woakes then removed Nair with a return catch before Tongue took over with a burst that saw the dismissals of Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah in quick succession.

India’s innings came to an end when Prasidh Krishna holed out to deep square leg off Shoaib Bashir, leaving England to chase a challenging target on the final day.

Brief Scores:

India 471 and 364 in 96 overs (KL Rahul 137, Rishabh Pant 118; Josh Tongue 3-72, Brydon Carse 3-80)

England 465 all out

India lead by 370 runs.