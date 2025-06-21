IND vs ENG: India All Out for 471 on Day 2 of 1st Test at Headingley; Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Yashasvi Jaiswal Star with Centuries (Watch Video)

India posted a first-innings total of 471 in their opening Test against England, with captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring centuries on Saturday at Headingley. Jaiswal provided a solid foundation with a composed 101 from 159 balls. He hit 16 fours and one six during a 91-run opening stand with KL Rahul, who contributed 42 runs.

Gill then anchored the innings with a fluent 147 off 227 deliveries. His knock included 19 fours and one six. He stitched together a 209-run fourth-wicket partnership with Pant.

Pant, who resumed on 65 not out, was the most aggressive among the trio. He hammered 12 fours and six sixes in his 178-ball 134, registering his seventh Test century. This is now the most by any Indian wicketkeeper in the format, surpassing MS Dhoni's tally of six.

However, India’s strong position faltered as they lost their final seven wickets for 112 runs on Day 2. England’s Ben Stokes led the fightback with 4 for 66, while Josh Tongue also impressed with figures of 4 for 86. India were all out in 113 overs.

Brief Scores:

India 471 all out in 113 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 101, KL Rahul 42, Shubman Gill 147, Rishabh Pant 134; Ben Stokes 4/66, Josh Tongue 4/86)