IND vs ENG: Jadeja’s Century Denied by Controversial Decision; Out or Not out Debate Heats Up on Social Media

India dominated the first Test match against England, with centuries from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill putting the hosts in a commanding position. However, a controversial decision by the third umpire denied Ravindra Jadeja a well-deserved century, sparking outrage on social media.

In reply to England's first innings total of 246, India amassed 436 runs, taking a massive 190-run lead. Openers Rohit Sharma (127) and Shubman Gill (112) set the tone for India's innings with brilliant centuries, while Rishabh Pant (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (87) provided valuable contributions down the order.

The incident in question occurred during the third day's play when Jadeja was batting on 87. England bowler Joe Root appealed for a leg-before-wicket (LBW) decision, which was upheld by the on-field umpire. However, replays showed that the ball had clearly hit Jadeja's bat first before hitting his pad, leading to a huge outcry on social media.

Many fans and experts believe that the decision was wrong and that Jadeja should have been given not out. The incident has once again highlighted the need for better technology in cricket to ensure that fair decisions are made.

Despite the controversy, India remains in a strong position in the match and will be looking to seal a victory in the next few days.