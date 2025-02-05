IND vs ENG: Joe Root Returns as England Announce Playing XI for First ODI Against India

England has announced their playing XI for the first ODI of the three-match series against India, set to take place in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The side includes star batter Joe Root, who will play his first white-ball game for England since the disappointing 2023 ODI World Cup.

For the first time since 2023... Joe Root is back in ODI colours 😍



Your England team to face India tomorrow 🔜 pic.twitter.com/M7AEPCPpxk — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 5, 2025

Under the captaincy of Jos Buttler, England will look to bounce back from a 1-4 loss in the T20I series against India. Buttler returns to captain the ODI side after missing England's 50-over series against Australia and the West Indies last year.

Root slots in at number three, while the rest of the English batting line-up remains similar to the one that struggled during the T20Is. Phil Salt and Ben Duckett will open the batting, with Harry Brook and Buttler at number four and five. Batting all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell will follow, with the four bowlers rounding out the XI.

Adil Rashid will be England’s only specialist spinner, while Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Saqib Mahmood will lead the pace attack.

England has faced challenges in ODIs, losing their last three bilateral series since the 2023 World Cup. India, meanwhile, experienced a shock defeat in their previous ODI series against Sri Lanka last year.

The three-match ODI series serves as a key preparatory test for both teams ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, set to begin on February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

England's Playing XI for 1st ODI vs India

Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, and Saqib Mahmood.