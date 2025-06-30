IND vs ENG: Jofra Archer Misses Out As England Announce Unchanged Playing XI for Second Test vs India at Edgbaston

England have announced an unchanged playing eleven for the second Test against India, beginning Tuesday at Edgbaston. Fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the match, as he continues to deal with a family emergency, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday. The pace bowler was absent from Monday’s training session. While he is expected to rejoin the squad on Tuesday, he will not feature in the match. Archer was earlier added to the squad for the remainder of the five-Test Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, but has yet to make an appearance. His last Test outing was against India in Ahmedabad in February 2021.

England will field the same XI that secured a memorable five-wicket win in the first Test at Headingley. The team will rely on the strong opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, who stitched a 188-run stand in the second innings of the previous match. Captain Ben Stokes leads the side with Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith forming the core of the middle order. Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir complete the bowling attack.

Meanwhile, India are expected to be without premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test. With a pre-decided workload management plan in place, the 31-year-old is likely to be rested after delivering 44 overs in the Leeds Test. Bumrah is expected to return for the third Test at Lord’s beginning July 10.

India’s bowling unit struggled in Bumrah’s absence in the second innings at Headingley. His exclusion raises concerns over the team’s ability to take 20 wickets. In response, the management could consider changes to both personnel and strategy. Kuldeep Yadav may be brought in regardless of pitch conditions. The selectors might also look to bolster the bowling attack by including Washington Sundar in place of a specialist batter, offering both control and balance.

England Playing XI for 2nd Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.