IND vs ENG: Jofra Archer Returns as England Announce Playing XI for 3rd Test Against India at Lord’s

Jofra Archer is set to return to Test cricket after four years as England announced their playing XI for the third Test against India at Lord’s. Archer replaces Josh Tongue, who has been the leading wicket-taker in the series so far with 11 wickets in two matches. The third match of the Tendulkar–Anderson Trophy begins on Thursday at Lord's.

One change for Lord's 🔁

After a four year wait...

Jofra returns to Test Cricket 😍 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2025

Archer last played a Test in February 2021. He has taken 42 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 31.04. He was once seen as a game-changing bowler, but his career has been repeatedly interrupted by fitness issues.

Archer is expected to add pace and sharpness to an England attack that struggled during the heavy defeat at Edgbaston. India won the second Test by 336 runs to level the five-match series 1–1.

England Playing XI for the Lord’s Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.