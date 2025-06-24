IND vs ENG, Leeds Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 5 of India vs England 1st Test in Leeds? (VIDEO)

IND vs ENG, Headingley Weather Update: The first Test between India and England at Headingley is now at a crucial stage with both teams hoping for a result on Day Five. However, the weather in Leeds may affect the match. According to AccuWeather, rain is expected between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. local time. There is also a chance of showers between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Overcast skies and scattered rain could delay or shorten play. The Test match begins at 11 a.m. in Leeds which is 3:30 p.m. in India.Weather experts predict a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 15 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Winds may blow at 33 kilometers per hour. Rain chances are 45 percent at 11 a.m., 51 percent at noon, 46 percent at 2 p.m., and 53 percent at 3 p.m. in local time.

Stuart Broad debates whether a draw is a bad result for England at Headingley today? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vU9e1nMClp — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 24, 2025

The pitch and outfield conditions may also influence how much play is possible. Intermittent showers could affect both momentum and visibility.

India needs 10 wickets to secure victory while England requires 350 runs in 90 overs to chase down the target. A draw also remains a likely outcome if weather disrupts play.

Read Also | Sunil Gavaskar Asks Rishabh Pant for Somersault After Twin Tons; Wicketkeeper-Batter Responds with THIS Celebration (Watch Video)

England ended Day Four at 21 without loss in their second innings. India had earlier posted 471 in their first innings while England replied with 465. In the second innings, India scored 364 and set a target of 371.

England v India Day 4 Highlights