IND vs ENG LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs England 1st ODI on TV and Online

The three-match ODI series between India and England began Thursday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The day-night match started at 1:30 p.m. India Standard Time. Star Sports Network is broadcasting the match live on its channels, while Doordarshan Sports is also providing coverage. Fans can stream the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Where to Watch in India
- TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network, Doordarshan Sports
- Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (app and website)
Match Details
- Date: Thursday, February 6
- Time: 1:30 p.m. IST
- Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat in the opening ODI. India will miss star batter Virat Kohli due to a sore right knee. Pacer Mohammed Shami returns to ODI action for the first time since the World Cup final in November. Shami, who was India’s top wicket-taker in the World Cup, also made his comeback in the recent T20I series against England.
India handed debuts to young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and seamer Harshit Rana. This is India’s first ODI since their 0-2 loss to Sri Lanka in August 2024.
Teams
- India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami
- England: Jos Buttler (C), Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood