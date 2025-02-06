IND vs ENG LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs England 1st ODI on TV and Online

The three-match ODI series between India and England began Thursday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The day-night match started at 1:30 p.m. India Standard Time. Star Sports Network is broadcasting the match live on its channels, while Doordarshan Sports is also providing coverage. Fans can stream the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Where to Watch in India

TV Broadcast : Star Sports Network, Doordarshan Sports

: Star Sports Network, Doordarshan Sports Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (app and website)

Match Details

Date : Thursday, February 6

: Thursday, February 6 Time : 1:30 p.m. IST

: 1:30 p.m. IST Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat in the opening ODI. India will miss star batter Virat Kohli due to a sore right knee. Pacer Mohammed Shami returns to ODI action for the first time since the World Cup final in November. Shami, who was India’s top wicket-taker in the World Cup, also made his comeback in the recent T20I series against England.

India handed debuts to young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and seamer Harshit Rana. This is India’s first ODI since their 0-2 loss to Sri Lanka in August 2024.

Teams