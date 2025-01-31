IND vs ENG LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs England 4th T20I Match on TV and Online

The fourth T20I between India and England is underway at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The live telecast of the match can be viewed on the Star Sports network, while the live stream will be available on the Hotstar website and app.

When and Where to Watch India vs England 4th T20I:

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM IST (Toss at 6:30 PM IST)

7:00 PM IST (Toss at 6:30 PM IST) Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

How to Watch Live:

Live Telecast: Star Sports network

Star Sports network Live Streaming: Hotstar website and app

England skipper, #JosButtler, wins the toss and opts to bowl first! 💪🏻



England won the toss and opted to bowl first. India made three changes to their lineup with Arshdeep Singh replacing Mohammed Shami, Rinku Singh coming in for Dhruv Jurel, and Shivam Dube replacing Washington Sundar.

The pitch at the MCA Stadium is known for being spin-friendly, though it also offers support for batters. Pacers tend to get movement and bounce early. The average first-innings score in T20Is here is 166. Weather conditions are expected to be clear, with temperatures around 18 degrees Celsius during the match.

The match starts at 7:00 PM IST.

Key stats to watch out for include England’s Harry Brook, who has struggled with just 38 runs in the series so far. Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy boasts an impressive average of 8.5 with 10 wickets in the series. All-rounder Hardik Pandya needs two more wickets to equal Yuzvendra Chahal and become the joint second-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is.

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood